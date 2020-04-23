Let’s be honest, Black women excelling as entrepreneurs (or as anything they want to be, really) is nothing new. On Friday, April 24, the good people from the New Voices Family and Target are teaming up yet again to support some of the newest young Black women in business for themselves in a major way.

Click HERE to register and join us for information on how to access to capital, and other critical resources to sustain your business at the ESSENCE Entrepreneur Virtual Summit, featuring the New Voices + Target Accelerators Pitch Competition!

Returning at a critical time when so many Black-owned businesses are suffering in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the $100k New Voices + Target Accelerators Pitch competition is gearing up to hear from 10 extraordinarily talented young Black women entrepreneurs who will be putting their best pitches forward for a chance to win big.

Since its’ launch, the New Voices Pitch Competiton team has provided funding for over 60 women of color-owned businesses—specifically, businesses who are in the early stages of launch. Meanwhile, Target continues to show up for Black women entrepreneurs as a retail giant whose shelves have consistently stocked a plethora of Black-owned brands from across multiple industries.

In other words, they’re not new to this, but they’re also just getting started with so much more in store for Black women-owned businesses, so keep watching!

Keep scrolling to check out all 10 of the amazing boss ladies who will be participating in the virtual New Voices + Target Accelerators Pitch Competition on Friday, April 24 and then be sure to show up to support them by registering to attend via the official website HERE.