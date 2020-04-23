Let’s be honest, Black women excelling as entrepreneurs (or as anything they want to be, really) is nothing new. On Friday, April 24, the good people from the New Voices Family and Target are teaming up yet again to support some of the newest young Black women in business for themselves in a major way.
Returning at a critical time when so many Black-owned businesses are suffering in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the $100k New Voices + Target Accelerators Pitch competition is gearing up to hear from 10 extraordinarily talented young Black women entrepreneurs who will be putting their best pitches forward for a chance to win big.
Since its’ launch, the New Voices Pitch Competiton team has provided funding for over 60 women of color-owned businesses—specifically, businesses who are in the early stages of launch. Meanwhile, Target continues to show up for Black women entrepreneurs as a retail giant whose shelves have consistently stocked a plethora of Black-owned brands from across multiple industries.
In other words, they’re not new to this, but they’re also just getting started with so much more in store for Black women-owned businesses, so keep watching!
Keep scrolling to check out all 10 of the amazing boss ladies who will be participating in the virtual New Voices + Target Accelerators Pitch Competition on Friday, April 24 and then be sure to show up to support them by registering to attend via the official website HERE.
01
Adiya Dixon, Yubi Beauty
Winner of TIME Magazine's Best Inventions, Yubi Beauty puts beauty at busy women's fingertips. Japanese for finger, Yubi combines the speed and ease of makeup application with your fingers with the fast, flawless, and clean finish provided by brushes. Yubi is patented in the U.S. and China and is poised to capture a considerable portion of the $1.5B market for beauty tools, as evidenced by strong sales growth and positive customer reviews.
02
Brandelyn Green, Voice Of Hair
Voice Of Hair provides haircare solutions for Black women experiencing hair loss, thinning or dry hair. Our flagship product, the VoiceOfHair PureFix Hair Elixir, has a unique dropper that allows for precise application to the areas that need it most. Leveraging a platform of more than one million social media followers, VoiceOfHair is able to connect our vibrant customer community to hair inspiration, haircare tips and our branded products.
03
Chantal Emmanuel, LimeLoop
LimeLoop is re-imagining the e-commerce experience, addressing retailer and consumer frustrations with current wasteful and unintelligent shipping methods. Leading with proprietary and IP protected technology, LimeLoop is a software-based logistics company empowered by reusable shippers with sensors and GPS tagging. Retailers can rent LimeLoop’s technology-enabled reusable shippers, precisely track their fleet, capture valuable data, enable predictive analytics and better protect delivered packages, while consumers avoid waste and reduce their packages’ environmental impact.
04
Deirdre Roberson, EUMELANIN
EUMELANIN (you-mel-a-nin) is a fashion brand combining science, self-love and style to celebrate Black and Brown people around the globe. Inspired by melanin, we offer apparel with melanated skin tones as the primary color palette and jewelry infused with melanin’s chemical structure in the design of each piece. EUMELANIN addresses issues of colorism by delivering empowering fashion that redefines what it means to be beautiful in EVERY shade.
05
Jamika Martin, ROSEN Skincare
ROSEN is the next generation of acne care, creating cleaner, more thoughtful skincare products for people dealing with breakouts. What ROSEN Skincare does is piece together these missing elements in the acne space -- the brand, values, and ingredients absent in traditional acne care and the full routine, affordable pricing and mass accessibility that newer options fail to meet. Combining all of these elements, we are creating the next generation of an acne care brand. Think Clearasil 2.0.
06
Jennifer Lyle, Lush Yummies Pie Company
Old School Pies for Modern Times is what we like to say, here at Lush Yummies Pie Company. We fresh bake our decadent Lemon Butta Pie for large grocery chains and direct-to-consumers online. We provide nostalgia year-round through these homemade desserts. And, with a strong emphasis on local, farm-fresh ingredients, our fourth-generation pies stand out, in every way, from its award-winning taste to its name Lemon Butta Pie.
07
Kim Roxie, LAMIK Beauty
LAMIK is a beauty tech-enabled clean color cosmetics brand for women with diverse skin tones. Why? Because 75% of beauty products marketed to women of color are toxic. Although these women buy nine times more beauty products than their counterparts, they are grossly underserved by the market. LAMIK offers toxin-free makeup that will not irritate your skin, while allowing you to try it before you buy it through our Augmented Reality/Virtual makeup try-on.
08
Tyla-Simone, Crayton Sienna Sauce Company
Sienna Sauce offers Tangy, Lemon Pepper, and Spicy Sauces. Gluten-free and with NO high fructose corn syrup, our sauces are healthy options for consumers. Led by 16-year-old CEO Tyla-Simone Crayton who created her first sauce when she was eight, the company is rolling out a program for youth to sell Sienna Sauce and gain a 40% profit. In 2019, Sienna Sauce had 90 independent distributors in 28 states and plans to launch new seasonings and sauces.
09
Rahel Tekola, Learnabi
Learnabi is bringing personalized learning to students across the US. With COVID-19 impacting our communities, over 50% of students nationwide are currently considered chronically absent from school. We are using distance learning to provide high-risk, chronically absent students with adaptive academic support online and through text messages. Our unique proposition is that we are building a platform, which is student-informed and centered, providing customized content with significant credit and learning gaps to help students graduate on time.
10
Ranay Orton, Glow By Daye
Glow by Daye delivers at-home haircare maintenance solutions, including satin bonnets, shower caps, and deep conditioning heat caps for textured hair and versatile hairstyles. We create quality, convenient, everyday staples to manage and care for varying hair textures and styles in the comfort of your home. We take pride in our intentional design to meet customer needs and use of high-grade fabrics and materials that are good to the hair AND can stand the test of time.