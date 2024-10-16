Here's How Black-Owned Businesses Can Sleigh This Holiday Season

Female employee working on the inventory while checking the life of flower and plants. This photo is a part of the day in the life series.

Look, I get it.

The holiday season’s approaching, and for Black business owners, it’s a mixed bag of excitement and straight-up anxiety. On one hand, there’s the potential for record-breaking sales. On the other, the risk of website crashes and inventory shortages can be the kiss of death for a business. And I’m sure many business owners have experienced 3 AM panic moments where you’re wondering if you’ve ordered enough stock or if your marketing strategy is on point.

Though the journey of entrepreneurship is never easy, thankfully, there are many business owners who have all been there. And Black entrepreneurs, in particular, bring something special to the business world, because though these all may be inconvenient occurances, they carry a certain level of resilience that’s necessary to get through challenges. In fact, many Black-owned businesses are accustomed to operating under additional pressures, facing extra scrutiny and often unfair criticism, sometimes even from within their own community. However, these challenges have also fostered an ability to turn obstacles into opportunities.

For Black-owned businesses, this holiday season isn’t just about surviving the rush – it’s about thriving and demonstrating their unique value to the world. The following strategies can help these businesses transform skepticism into admiration, and raised eyebrows into raised glasses.

Prepare your inventory and supply chain.

First things first, let’s talk inventory. It’s time to dig into last year’s sales data so you know how to plan for this year. It’s not the most exciting task, but it’s crucial. Look at what sold and what just sat there taking up space. Maybe those trendy earrings were a hit, but the statement necklaces didn’t move. Or your spicy sauce flavors outsold the mild ones three to one. Whatever your business, knowing these patterns is gold. Use this info to stock up smartly for the holidays.

One crucial lesson for any business owner: don’t put all your eggs in one supplier’s basket. It’s smart to reach out early and line up backup suppliers. Nothing kills the holiday vibe faster than having to tell customers “Sorry, we’re out of stock.” And let’s talk packaging – it can make or break the unboxing experience. Think branded, beautiful, ready-to-gift packaging that tells the brand’s story. Great packaging can turn a simple purchase into an unforgettable “OH MY GOD, WHERE DID YOU GET THIS?” moment.

Boost your online presence.

In the digital age, a strong online presence is crucial, especially during the holiday season. With online holiday sales reaching $211.7 billion in 2023, businesses need to ensure their websites are prepared for increased traffic. A website that’s mobile-friendly, fast-loading, and secure is no longer optional—it’s essential for capturing sales and retaining customers.

Social media platforms offer powerful tools for connecting with customers. Effective strategies go beyond simply posting product images. Successful Black-owned businesses often share behind-the-scenes content, personal stories, and the mission driving their brand. This approach helps create a deeper connection with customers, showcasing that each purchase supports not just a product, but a vision, a family, and often an entire community. In a market saturated with options, this authentic connection can set a business apart and foster customer loyalty.

Elevate your customer service.

Y’all — customer service can make or break a business, especially during the hectic holiday season. It’s crucial for businesses to train their team to handle the holiday rush with patience and professionalism. Extending service hours during peak seasons can also be beneficial. Transparency about shipping times and potential delays is key—it’s better to set realistic expectations than to disappoint customers.

When issues do arise—and they often do during busy periods—how a business responds can turn a negative experience into a positive one. For example, a personalized approach to problem-solving, such as sending a handwritten apology note with a small gift after a shipping delay, can transform a disappointed customer into a loyal, five-star-review-leaving regular. This kind of thoughtful recovery can turn a potential mishap into an opportunity to showcase exceptional service.

Leverage your community connection.

For Black-owned businesses, community connection can be a significant advantage, or even a superpower. The support from the Black community can be a powerful driver of success, especially during the holiday season. Successful businesses often capitalize on this by partnering with other Black-owned enterprises for bundle deals and cross-promotions. Supporting local events can also strengthen community ties and increase visibility.

Sharing customer stories can be an effective strategy to highlight the personal impact of the business. For instance, featuring the story of a mother who found the perfect gift for her picky teenager, or a customer who impressed their date with a product, can resonate with potential buyers. These narratives aren’t just about sales; they’re about moments and connections. In a market dominated by big-box stores and faceless corporations, this personal touch can be a key differentiator.

Challenge perceptions and build legacy.

Let’s keep it a buck – we often face harsher criticism, especially from our own. A 2021 study found 75% of Black business owners faced more challenges due to race. But here’s the flip side: every win, every happy customer, every five-star review is changing the game. You’re not just meeting expectations; you’re shattering them.

So document your wins. Share your journey. When you kill it (and you will), let the world know. This isn’t to brag (though, everyone should brag a bit now and then), but to inspire and to show that excellence isn’t the exception in our community; it’s the standard.

So, as you gear up for this holiday season, remember: your business isn’t just moving products. It’s moving the culture forward. It’s building a legacy. It’s breaking barriers. Now, go deck those halls, polish that website, and get ready to sleigh.