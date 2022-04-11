Report: Employees Are Wasting The Workday On Unnecessary Meetings

If you’ve been feeling like you can’t get any actual work done during the day WFH (working from home) because of a marathon of meetings, you’re not alone.

Asana, Inc, a work management platform for teams, recently released its annual Anatomy of Work Index, an in-depth analysis of how people spend time at work. Although hybrid and remote work is ideal for many workers, the majority of the surveyed participants (58%) reported they are spending most of their day coordinating rather than doing the tasks they’ve been hired to do.

The company has found that less than 10% of their working day is spent doing actual strategic work outside of meetings.

“The unprecedented disruption of the pandemic has fundamentally shifted the way we live, including re-thinking work and our relationship with it,” said Anne Raimondi, Chief Operating Officer, Asana in a news release. “As we transition into the new era of agile work, it’s crucial for organizations to connect their teams around clarity of purpose and a shared sense of accomplishment to ensure employees feel seen, heard and valued. In doing so, we can emerge from the burnout and bottlenecks of the past two years to chart a new path forward in the future of work.”

The 2022 survey collected the responses of 10,624 knowledge workers across Australia, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, the U.K., and the U.S. and found that a majority want to actually be able to work during the day, a cut down on meetings.

While employees are missing fewer deadlines — 15% versus 26% last year — the report highlights that they’re not able to balance priorities and establish clear boundaries. For example, employees waste 6 working weeks each year on a combination of duplicated work and unnecessary meetings. With 37% saying that they don’t have a clear start or finish time to their working day — rising to 53% for Gen Z employees — there’s a need to implement consistent guidelines and processes to better manage both remote and in-person collaboration.