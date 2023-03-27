Employees Are Optimistic About Their Professional Futures—Just Not At Their Current Jobs

Workers are hopeful about the future, as long as they are with another company.

A March 21 report from the University of Phoenix Career Institute around US workers’ optimism about the current labor force found that 80% said they are looking forward to the future of their careers — but not with their current employer.

Overall, data showed those surveyed are looking forward to being a free agent, tapping into their skills to land lucrative projects and/or higher-paying jobs.

“With an unstable economy, retention has become critical — especially for top talent — and employers are looking for solutions beyond office perks and happy hours,” John Woods, provost and chief academic officer at the University of Phoenix, said in a statement as reported by HR Dive.

He continued: Employees desire “opportunities for mentorship and advocacy, investment in new skills, and internal career advancement,” he said. “If they aren’t getting these opportunities from their current employer, they’ll easily walk.”

More than half of respondents said they’re looking for new jobs now or expect to start their in the next six months. About 46% are willing to quit if they could receive severance pay and another 68% said they’d stay is employers funded up-skilling opportunities.

Among some of the recommendations offered in the report in response include investments in training programs, mentorship pairings and re-skilling opportunities. To alleviate burnout and mental health issues, the report suggests that employers show significant investment in workplace wellness initiatives.

“What’s more is there’s a growing gap between how employers think they are doing with these foundational career-building opportunities and how employees perceive their employers are doing, which should serve as a wake-up call,” Woods said. “Employers are faced with the reality that transactional benefits are no longer sufficient to achieve employee retention; there is a clear mandate to provide deeper, long-term support for and investment in their workforces.”