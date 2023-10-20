This Black Woman-Founded Private Membership Organization Wants to Help You Network Your Way To The Top

The saying that your network is your net worth is true in more ways than one, and one organization is hoping to help women of color elevate.

Ellevator, a private membership organization aimed at connecting emerging leaders and founders, has just announced its launch.

“Ellevator is an organization built for women of color by women of color,” CEO Ayesha J. Whyte and Advisor Lauren Maillian said per a news release. “We wanted to create a space where women of color can ascend to the highest levels of their careers. There are no other membership organizations providing that vital service. Ellevator acknowledges the systemic barriers that women of color face and provides emerging executives and founders with the tools needed to succeed.”

Ellevator offers an app and web platform accessible to members that houses tools like live and on-demand courses, professional networking opportunities, interactive discussions, and events according to a news release.

“Ellevator was born from the experiences and passion of both myself and Ayesha – we have succeeded at the highest levels, and we want to ensure that other women of color do too,” said Lauren Maillian, Advisor to Ellevator, added. “This community will give members a true support network and a curated knowledge base to jumpstart their careers.”

The organization aims to shift the underinvestment in BIPOC women-owned businesses and corporate success by helping them create a valuable network of like-minded women. “Ellevator’s members will have the opportunity to access exclusive job opportunities and engage in quarterly events that provide direct access to women of color in C-suite positions and accomplished founders, enabling valuable insights and building lasting connections,” the company states.