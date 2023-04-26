Black Woman-Owned EdTech Gaming Company Acquires Two Black-Led Brands To Amplify Diverse Workforce Development

Three powerhouse EdTech companies have joined forces to empower the next generation with the tools they need to thrive in a technologically advanced workforce.

Stemuli—a gaming company founded by Taylor Shead —announced the merger of Infinity.careers (founded by Naomi Thomas) and Oppti (Khiry Kemp) into Stemuli.

The idea was spearheaded after the three met at in Jobs for the Future’s (JFF) Entrepreneur in Residence incubator, led by JFFLabs, JFF’s innovation lab, according to a news release.

“Stemuli is a shining example of what can happen when we bring together and incubate talented and driven entrepreneurs to collaborate and catalyze new ways to support people facing systemic barriers to advancement,” said Kristina Francis, executive director of JFFLabs, JFF’s innovation lab in a news release. “We are thrilled to see the success of our program in action, and we look forward to seeing the impact this merger will have on the future of learning.”

Thomas will now sit as the Head of Digital for Stemuli, while Kemp will serve as Head of Operations.

“This merger marks an important milestone for both black entrepreneurs and the edtech industry as a whole,” said Taylor Shead, Founder and CEO of Stemuli. “We are excited to join forces and bring our collective expertise to create a company that truly empowers students and addresses the needs of the education system. We believe that education is the key to unlocking opportunities and driving social and economic mobility, and we are committed to making that a reality for students across the country.”