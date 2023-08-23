Dwyane Wade Launches Cannabis Brand, 'Hall Of Flame'

Dwyane Wade now has his own cannabis brand.

The NBA hall-of-famer has partnered with California-based cannabis provider to create his own line of products following his official retirement from the league.

“Commemorating Dwyane Wade’s 16-year memorable basketball career, and his induction to the Hall of Fame, Jeeter is proud to present the limited edition “Hall of Flame” boutique drop,” the company’s website says. “This exclusive collaboration includes 3 Jeeter baby cannons, featuring 3 exclusive strains hand selected by Dwyane Wade himself.”

According to the brand, the products will highlight every notable accomplishment pre and post Wade’s basketball retirement.

Forbes reported the products became available on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in California, Michigan, and Arizona. The manufactured suggested retail price is $80.

Upon his 2019 NBA retirement, Wade secure $200 million in earnings during his 16-year NBA career, per Spotrac, a website that tracks sports contacts. Forbes also reported he’d racks in $17 million annually in brand deals.

The former pro baller is also a prolific investor; he’s made investments in media companies and other product-based ventures. He also took a made the risky decision to stake claim in the NFT marketplace.

Wade forged a partnership in 2022 with Budweiser Zero on an NFT collection according to a CNBC report. He also co-founded the alcohol- and sugar-free beverage in 2020.

“I’ve always taken chances,” Wade said in an interview with CNBC. “I’ve always been a guy that’s done things a little different than everybody.”