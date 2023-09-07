Dream Exchange, First Minority-Owned Stock Exchange, Launches New Partnership To Bolster Black Businesses

Dream Exchange has joined forces with the National Black Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) to increase public capital market access for minority-owned businesses.

The partnership between the two entities was announced on August 29 and will focus on creating an ecosystem of support to connect Black founders with access to capital, networking opportunities and financial education tools.

Dream Exchange, the first minority-owned stock exchange, was built on the mission of economically empowering Black communities.

“Our collaboration signifies a ground-breaking alliance that empowers minority entrepreneurs and revolutionizes the financial landscape,” said Charles H. DeBow, III President and CEO of the NBCC in a statement. “A unification of the NBCC and Dream Exchange is a testament to the strength of shared vision. Together, we are architects of opportunity, constructing a platform where underrepresented businesses can shine. This partnership is catalyzing dreams into reality, one investment at a time.”

NBCC was launched 20 years ago in Washington, DC to help build an infrastructure to empower and sustain African American communities through entrepreneurship and capitalistic activity within the United States, per its site.

“Partnering with the NBCC is an important step towards achieving our mission of democratizing access to capital,” said Joe Cecala , CEO of Dream Exchange in a statement. “We recognize the vital role that minority-owned businesses play in driving economic growth for everyone, and we are committed to working with the NBCC to support these businesses in a way that provides genuine help.”

Dwain Kyles, Managing Member and Director of the Dream Exchange, adds: “Access to capital is a critical issue for most minority-owned businesses, and we are thrilled to partner with the NBCC to address this challenge,” said “By working together, we can ensure that Black entrepreneurs have the resources they need to scale, and that they are able to fully participate in our national market system.”