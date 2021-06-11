Drè Davis Appointed As Fanbase’s New Director of Talent/Influencer Relations

Fanbase, a subscription-based social platform that empowers creators to monetize content, has announced a new member onto its team. Drè Davis, who originally began his career in entertainment as the studio manager of Red Zone Entertainment, will be working alongside Fanbase founder Isaac Hayes III as the Director of Talent/Influencer Relations of Fanbase.

According to a press release statement, Davis will be responsible for “architecting the celebrity and influencer creator culture on the platform and brings over 20 years of music industry experience and talent management to the position.” Moreover, Davis’ new duties and responsibilities will include “further [expanding] Fanbase’s footprint as the premier creator platform for monetized content,” in addition to the presence of A-list influencers and public figures such as Snoop Dogg, Charlamagne Tha God, Kandi Burruss, YNB Almighty Jay, and PJ Morton.

“I’m excited to be joining the Fanbase team and dive into the incredible work we’re starting this year,” Davis told ESSENCE exclusively. “Disparities in the social media landscape are nothing new but my hope is through Fanbase we innovate new ways that reverse the systemic problems many of these young creators, especially Black creators, face every day with monetization. With the support already coming in from big names across industries like Snoop Dogg and Charlamagne Tha God we really are on the precipice of some important and impactful work ahead.”

Aside from his newly appointed position at Fanbase, the Washington, D.C. resident is the active founder of Blue Alley Touring and spearheads Supergiant Records alongside partner and acclaimed rapper Muni Long. Both Davis and Muni Long collaborate with and manage multiple platinum recording artists such as Keyshia Cole, The-Dream, G Herbo, and Polo G.

In addition to being responsible for brokering two of the first spirit deals in the hip-hop industry for Hpnotiq and Nuvo, he, his wife Askale Davis, and children will be featured in the forthcoming season of The Real Housewives of Potomac, premiering on July 11th.