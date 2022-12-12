Drake Is Reportedly Spending $100M To Launch Amusement Park

The “Her Loss” rapper is reportedly about to get a major financial gain, and it’s all in the name of fun.

Per a New York Times report, Drake’s DreamCrew company, has officially announced plans to help relaunch Luna Luna, a “long-lost art carnival.”

“When I first heard about Luna Luna, I was blown away. It’s such a unique and special way to experience art,” he said in an official statement of the news. “This is a big idea and opportunity that centers around what we love most: bringing people together.”

The park was opened in 1987 by Viennese artist André Heller in Hamburg, Germany and featured work from Jean-Michel Basquiat, Salvador Dali, Keith Haring, and more. Afrotech.com pointed out that Basquiat helped design a Ferris wheel for the original exhibit.

“It’s an undeniable project,” said Anthony Gonzales, the new chief executive of Luna Luna and a partner in Drake’s DreamCrew. “I think we’re actually built better than any other resource to make this a reality. We exist in live events, we exist in culture, we understand the art world and being artist-friendly.”

This is just another installment of Drake’s impressive investment portfolio.

Ranked eighth on the list of the Top Ten Wealthiest Rappers of 2021, his production company with Adel “Future” Nur produces Top Boy and the immensely popular Euphoria along with a slew of other capital investments.