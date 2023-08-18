Dr. Q, Dentist To Glorilla Among Others Celebs, Is The Youngest Black Dental Practice Owner

Much like his dental clients, Quodarrius “Dr. Q” Toney has a lot to smile about.

The Memphis, TN-based cosmetic dentist is set to open his own practice in Atlanta on August 19, the youngest Black orthodontist to do so.

The 27-year-old will be joined by Dr. David Motoban, and Dr. Jessica Davis in the joint dental practice, Art of Aesthetics, a 1826-square-foot office. Known for top-notch service along with a luxurious client experience, the office will feature the latest amenities including Airpod Max headphones, soft blankets, and a limitless variety of TV shows & musical selections available to ease anxiety during procedures according to a news release shared with ESSENCE.

The passionate dentist received national attention after famed rapper Glorilla took to social media to share her satisfaction with the dental work she received.

“Hey Alexa , PLAY BODAK YELLOW BY @iamcardib 😁S/O @doctor.q_ !!!!!!!” she wrote in the caption, which garnered the praise of Cardi B in the comments.

“I’m the first doctor in my family and if it wasn’t for seeing people who looked like me do incredible things—like my mentors—I’m not sure I would be here today,” Dr. Q told ESSENCE in a March interview.

The underrepresentation he speaks of is in reference to the only 3.8% of Black dentists in the U.S. Despite these bleak stats, he implores everyone to follow their dreams.

“Every day my patients, my faith, my life puts a smile on myself. I love returning the favor.”