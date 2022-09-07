Dr. Iman Abuzeid Drives ‘Incredible Health’ To $1B Valuation—The 4th Black Woman In History To Do So

Dr. Iman Abuzeid has just made history.

It was just announced that the CEO of healthtech hiring platform Incredible Health has led the company’s valuation to unicorn status at $1.65 billion — in a blog post. Only three other Black women in the world who have accomplished this, one being Rihanna.

“As the highest valued tech-enabled career marketplace in healthcare, we’ve transformed how nurses are hired and will build on this work to help health systems and healthcare workers manage surging patient demand in the midst of a national labor crisis,” Abuzeid said in statement.

Led by Base 10 Partners, the Series B round included Andreessen Horowitz, Obvious Ventures, Workday CEO Chano Fernandez, NBA player Andre Iguodala, Rethink Impact, Stardust Equity, and the D’Amelio family’s 444 Capital Fund.

The platform connects health organizations with qualified nurses to fill open positions, a service that comes at a time when the nation is facing a severe nursing shortage following the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Nurses are the backbone of the US healthcare system and they deserve the well-staffed teams and tools to not only succeed, but also feel fulfilled in their careers,” Abuzeid shared. “We’re excited to accelerate our growth to affect even more change for US healthcare workers and health systems.”

When Essence sat down with her last year, it was on the heels of their Series A funding. She spoke about the fast success of the company and what it meant for their future.

“We’d already raised about $17 million in funding before last year or the year before, but I’ve definitely seen significantly more interest since the social uprising last summer,” Abuzeid shared. “I don’t think it’s because of my race, it’s because of the growth of the company, but it definitely doesn’t hurt that people are paying even more attention to Black founders.”

Safe to say she was right.