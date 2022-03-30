DoorDash Launches Accelerator Program To Support BIPOC Food Entrepreneurs

It’s widely known that the pandemic has hit Black business owners hard. Although recovery is happening, it’s happening at a rate that’s slower than their white counterparts.

DoorDash recognizes this and aims to support the growth of BIPOC entrepreneurs in the food industry with a newly announced initiative. Main Street Strong, the DoorDash Accelerator for Local Goods is described on the brand’s site as an educational program designed to uplift local consumer packaged goods businesses owned by entrepreneurs who are women, transgender, immigrants, or people of color. Through the DoorDash Accelerator for Local Goods, DoorDash is empowering 50 entrepreneurs by giving them important resources, education, and funding to bring their local products to market for distribution via DashMart.

A live and self-guided six-week course, the program will cover six specific topics, including supply chain management, wholesale vendor relationship management, managing cash flow and business development.

“Local businesses generate a substantial amount of economic return for the communities they thrive within, while also creating notable job opportunities for residents,” said Tasia Hawkins, Social Impact Program Lead at DoorDash. “By developing the DoorDash Accelerator for Local Goods, we are equipping aspiring entrepreneurs with the educational and financial capital to become wholesale-ready and create an even stronger relationship between local businesses and consumers residing in the community.”

Alongside the education element of the program, participants will receive a $5,000 grant as well as a commitment from Doordash to have their products purchased by the brand to sell through at least one DashMart location. Eligible businesses can apply for the DoorDash Accelerator for Local Goods beginning today through Friday, April 1 and can learn more about the program here.