Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Focused Hotel Opens In Orlando

Credit: Lake Nona Wave Hotel

A hotel built around diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility? Well, that’s a first.

The first of hopefully many more to come, Lake Nona Wave Hotel, opened its doors in Orlando in December and it’s already begun to transform how hotels think about inclusivity for all — in the land of Mickey Mouse after all. The hotel is going beyond that of traditional properties when supporting diversity and placing kids’ diversity at the forefront.

The family-friendly destination, set just minutes from Orlando International Airport, wants to make the experience of DisneyWorld and all the magic that the city has to offer, by also educating children about diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA). Built on the foundation of innovation that extends beyond technology, the hotel’s diversity programming was carefully curated by prominent advocates with amenities including a library of 100+ children’s DEIA-focused books and bedtime story read aloud via in-room tablet as well as over 200 beverage brands supporting female, black and LGBT-owned businesses, and more.

Loading the player...

“Lake Nona Wave Hotel is the latest evolution in the thriving ecosystem that is Lake Nona. By harnessing world-class wellness, esteemed art, internationally inspired cuisine, and leading-edge technology, we have created an one-of-a-kind travel experience that cannot be found elsewhere,” said Suzie Yang, General Manager, Lake Nona Wave Hotel. “It is inspiring to see the creativity, innovation and brilliance from our team members and the Lake Nona community to come together to craft a destination with the WOW factor”

That’s not all — the hotel opened with an extensive roster of technology partners, transformative dining, and world-class art – a combination of offerings that’s unheard of in the region. In-room, guests have the option to select from size-inclusive bathrobes and play a curated selection of music from the hotels soundWAVE program featuring a playlist of Orlando’s leading LGBTQ+ DJs via the voice command.

The hotel was also careful to partner with leaders in the DEI space, such as Pranoo Kumar Skomra, teacher, “edupreneur,” and advocate for diversity, inclusion, equity, and accessibility (DEIA) in children’s education, as well as the founder of Rohi’s Readery, South Florida’s first stand-alone social justice-oriented children’s bookstore, to curate the hotel’s literary program.