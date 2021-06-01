Diddy Teams With Salesforce to Launch Digital Marketplace for Black-Owned Businesses

Leave it to Diddy to always put on for the culture.

The hip hop mogul has teamed up with Salesforce to create SHOP CIRCULATE, a curated digital marketplace that will allow customers to discover and buy products exclusively created and sold by Black entrepreneurs.

On the heels of the centennial anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre this past weekend, the announcement couldn’t be more timely. SHOP CIRCULATE was created to equip Black businesses with a platform that would allow them to reach global audiences and will empower consumers to shop the world’s best Black-owned brands.

“Building Black wealth starts with investing in Black-owned businesses and giving entrepreneurs access to the consumers needed to build sustainable companies that can thrive,” said Sean Combs, Chairman of Combs Enterprises in an official press release. “I’m excited to partner with Salesforce to create a platform that will advance our collective pursuit of economic justice.”

And the best part, SHOP CIRCULATE has already recirculated dollars within the Black community, with the acquisition of The Nile List, an existing digital community that connects consumers with Black-owned brands. The deal amount has yet to be disclosed, but Combs Enterprises has already appointed Nile List founder Khadijah Robinson as head of product, where she will oversee Shop Circulate’s development. Additionally, SHOP CIRCULATE has formed a partnership with Official Black Wall Street, which publishes a directory of Black-owned businesses, with its founder Mandy Bowman joining as an advisor.

“Salesforce is honored to collaborate with Sean Combs and Combs Enterprises to help close the unjust wealth gap that prevents too many Black Americans from achieving economic equality,” said Marc Benioff, Chair and CEO of Salesforce. “SHOP CIRCULATE will empower us all — as individuals, communities, and companies — to support Black-owned businesses, amplify the talent of Black entrepreneurs and move us closer to true equality.”