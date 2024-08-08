Desiree Rogers Talks Gaining Ownership Of Black Opal, Helming Fashion Fair Cosmetics And Being The Lead Beauty Sponsor For The DNC 

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 14: Desiree Rogers attends “The Black Beauty Effect” Red Carpet premiere, presented by Black Experience on Xfinity at Regal LA Live on November 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Black Experience on Xfinity)

Desiree Rogers has always known the importance of showing up as her best self.

The business executive and entrepreneur has a litany of accomplishments behind her name that spans verticals, but one through line is that she’s going to look good while doing it.

The statuesque beauty started her career at companies like AT&T and the Illinois Lottery in 1991 where she helped the organization generate more than $1B in sales. In 2009 she served Social Secretary for the Obamas while they were in the White House. Then a year later she was tapped to helm Johnson Publishing Company and Fashion Fair as the companies’ CEO. While there she reimagined the what the brands would look and feel like for the Black generations after having grown up with them for most of their lives.

Fashion Fair, a Chicago-based brand, was created in 1973 by Eunice Johnson (of Johnson Publishing) with the Black women in mind who weren’t thought of when other leading cosmetics companies formulated their products. The landmark company was one of the first to center darker skin tones.

After being owned by the Johnson lineage for nearly 50 years, in 2019 Rogers and Cheryl Mayberry McKissack, Johnson’s former COO partnered to buy out Fashion Fair, joining Black Opal, the cosmetics company Rogers purchased earlier that same year. Although the iconic companies are under new leadership, the missions remain the same: centering Black beauty in every business decision.

Now, the brands are crossing from the drugstore aisle into the political one as Rogers prepares to lead the companies’ role as official beauty sponsor for the 2024 Democratic National Convention (DNC) on August 19-22.

“It’s a truly full circle moment,” Rogers tells ESSENCE. Indeed. The DNC’s host location this year is Chicago, the city Rogers has called home for more than two decades. But that’s not the only kismet element of the dream partnership.

“We had this in motion before we knew VP Kamala Harris was going to run for the presidency,” Rogers tells ESSENCE. “I’ve supported her for more than 20 years.”

The daughter of New Orleans-based Roy Glapion, a politically active schoolteacher and Joyce Glapion, Rogers has long-known the importance of civic engagement.

“I’ve always been civically and politically inclined,” Rogers tells ESSENCE. “You need to vote, you need to research the issues and make the choices that are important to you. Having said that, I thought that, wow, the DNC is going to be here in Chicago—wouldn’t it be amazing for these two brands, Black Opal and Fashion Fair, to see who’s doing the makeup? Is there even any way possible for this little company to be able to support people that are giving us the news, people that are telling the important stories.”

Fashion and Black Opal will provide products to 10 on-site makeup artists at the McCormick Place, the location hosting the DNC, for on-air journalists and hosts.

The brand is also focused on reaching customers where they are. Currently available at select Walmart and Target stores, Macy’s, Thirteen Lune, Sephora, CVS, Rite Aid, and JC Penney, Rogers says she’s focused on ensuring the products are in right retail partners’ hands.

“It’s not always necessarily about expansion right now but our current story is about making certain that we’re with the right retailers and they support the work that we’re doing once you get there. And so it is hard to get into retailers. There’s no doubt. But beyond that, we need a level of support once we’re in there.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 02: Desiree Rogers attends The Fifteen Percent Pledge Benefit Gala at New York Public Library on April 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

She adds: “Aurora James has done a brilliant job with the Fifteen Percent Pledge of getting us in the doors. And so now we need to stay in the doors. We need to understand how the money works and that everyone’s getting paid. We need to make certain we get paid. But the biggest thing I think that ESSENCE readers should understand is that we need their support. We need them going into the retailers and buying the products. We need them going into stores and asking for about us. These brands have always been here for you. And although we don’t have the big marketing budgets that huge makeup brands have to hire 20 TikTok influencers, we do know that we care deeply about Black women. We want to help you continue to feel good wherever you go, no matter what you’re doing. Now, we need you to be here for us.”