Deborah Cox Has Launched Her Own Rose’ Brand 

Deborah Cox is known for her smooth vocals—now she’s aiming to make a name for herself in the spirits space with her smooth wine.

Earlier this year, the award-winning singer and actress launched KAZAISU (named after her three children Kaila, Isaiah, and Sumayah) a rosé that was created during the lockdown.

“After the global pandemic that pulled us apart, Deborah further realized our utter dependence on the human connection and how crucial it is to nurture and bond,” the brand’s website reads. “She reflected on the places she’s been, the people she’s had the opportunity to meet, and the irreplaceable time she has spent with her husband, children, and loved ones.”

Cox’s pivot into the spirits industry may prove to be a lucrative one, as it is now sits at $525.3 billion in the US alone and expected to grow annually by 4.56%.

“Throughout my travels, I developed a passion for the many cultures and food I was fortunate to discover,” Cox said in a letter on the brand’s site. “I wanted to distill all those experiences and sensations into one bottle. Enjoying a glass of wine was for me one of the best ways to explore a new environment, meet people and forge connections. I wanted to create something that would allow me to share those moments with my family, friends, and people I had yet to meet. It was important for me to produce an organic wine: something clean, pure and healthful, as well as enjoyable. It was also vital that the packaging be sustainable.”