One Of The Largest Fundraisers Has Been Launched To Further Deaf Studies

A noble cause is aiming to make the world more inclusive for people who are deaf.

Gallaudet University recently announced the launch a $23 million fundraising campaign, the “Necessity of Now” (NOW), in homage of Louise Miller, an a staunch advocate educational and racial justice in America. Proceeds will also go towards the university’s Center for Black Deaf Studies.

In 1952, Miller filed a lawsuit against the District of Columbia Board of Education, on behalf of Kenneth and other Black Deaf children who were discriminated against and denied admission to Kendall School. The eventual win of the case forever shifted the way Black Deaf history was perceived.

“Today is an important step forward not only in Gallaudet University history, but American history,” said Dr. Jeremy Brunson and Evon Black, co-chairs of the NOW steering committee. “Today we honor the universal power of a mother’s love and advocacy for her children. We honor Mrs. Miller and her rightful place in American civil rights history. With NOW we share how each of us, through Louise’s same fearlessness and courage, can bring justice to injustice and change the course of history for good.”

To date, Gallaudet University has raised nearly $8 million and aims to pull in more to further its efforts for equity for deaf people across educational settings and in the workforce.

“Today, nearly 160 years after Gallaudet’s founding, our university has taken another important step in its ongoing commitment to belonging and inclusive excellence,” said Gallaudet University President Roberta J. Cordano. “We express our great appreciation to the Gallaudet students and community members who inspired Necessity of Now and our deep gratitude to our alumni and many donors, including Sorenson who have committed to bring the students’ vision to life and help our university ensure a future path of greater equity and inclusion for the Black Deaf community.”