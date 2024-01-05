Vibe Magazine’s Longtime Leader Datwon Thomas Is Tapped As Executive Producer, Talent For Dick Clark Productions

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 08: Datwon Thomas speaks during the “There’s Something about Remy” panel at Magic, Project and Sourcing at Magic Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center on August 08, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Datwon Thomas, Vibe Magazine’s respected editorial leader, is adding a new role to his resume.

The publication’s editor-in-chief for the past 13 years, will now serve an executive producer, talent for Dick Clark Productions. Additionally, he act as Vibe’s Editor-at-Large and remain the VP of Culture and Media for Penske Media Corp., the outlet’s parent company.

“We’re very excited to have Datwon bring his experience and unmatched expertise in Hip-Hop and R&B to DCP,” said Jay Penske, Chairman, PMC Founder and CEO and CEO of Dick Clark Prods per a Variety report. “His deep relationships and innate creative sensibilities will be instrumental in shaping the future vision of DCP’s world-class portfolio of shows.”

Per the outlet, Thomas will focus on talent strategy and relations, bookings and related creative materials. He’d been working with the brand since 2019 as a consultant for awards shows and broadcast programs that includes the American Music Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards and ABC’s long-running “Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.”

“I am thrilled to start this new chapter in my media and entertainment career,” Thomas said. “My time as Editor-in-Chief of Vibe has been incredibly rewarding. I would like to thank my staff of all eras for their hard work and support. Entering this new role is a valued achievement and one I take as an honor. I have been consulting with the DCP team for years, and during that time, my love of the rush of live television has grown. I look forward to getting even more involved in all aspects of great projects with amazing talent.”