CURLS Founder Mahisha Dellinger Launches New Wealth-Building Initiative To Help 25,000 Black Woman Entrepreneurs

Courtesy of subject.

With grit, grace and a laser focus, Mahisha Dellinger has climbed the ranks of the beauty industry to become a self-made millionaire. Knowing the importance of lifting while you climb, the CURLS Founder and CEO is now turning her attention to help the next generation of Black women do the same.

The CURLS brand, in partnership with Beauty by Imagination, has launched the Black Women Making Millions Academy: Mastering the Business, the Money, & the Mindset with a goal of empowering 25,000 Black woman-owned businesses. The virtual initiative will be held for two days every weekend between July 2021 through May 2022. This event will include a variety of panels, presentations and workshops to help women achieve business success.

With a strategic goal to impact, empower and elevate Black business owners, Dellinger and CURLS say they are passionate about educating, equipping and empowering Black business owners, and remain committed to giving back to the Black community. “I’m excited about this initiative because it’s about opening doors and building our communities,” says Dellinger.

“Black woman-owned businesses are up over 300 percent but only 4 percent of us will make it to millionaire status because of a lack of resources and there’s something wrong with that,” she continues. “I am starting the Black Women Making Millions Academy with the support of Beauty by Imagination because giving back is essential to who I am as a business leader, woman, wife and mother. I’ve had so many women reach out to me through email, DM and text asking for advice so I’m happy to be able to offer this program which will empower over 25,000 businesses—including their employees and families—and open new doors for so many. ‘To whom much is given, much is expected’ is a quote I strongly believe in and have always felt it’s important to share what I’ve learned building and leading CURLS for over 19 years. I have chosen to partner with Beauty by Imagination because they wholeheartedly support my vision to bring more education and resources to black businesses.”

CURLS recently announced their historic partnership with leading manufacturer and marketer Beauty by Imagination (BBI), which will bring increased awareness, product accessibility, innovation and opportunities to give back to the community while focusing on the next generation of Black women business owners.