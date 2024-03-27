CultureCon Taps Social Media Sensation Reesa Teesa As a Keynote Speaker For Campus Event

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 08: (L-R) Imani Ellis, Cam Kirk, Brittney Escovedo and Luke Lawal Jr. speak on stage during CultureCon NY 2023 on October 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Reesa Teesa’s career is on fire and it’s all thanks to her vulnerability and captivating storytelling. Now she’s sharing more of her story at one of the premiere events for Black and brown creatives.

Reesa Teesa—real name Tareasa Johnson—a very viral social media creator that garnered massive attention from a 50-part series she shared online about a relationship gone awry, will deliver a keynote address during the inaugural CultureCon on Campus at Clark Atlanta University, per a report by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The April 12 event that’s geared toward students will be free, and available for sign up at culturecononcampus.splashthat.com.

“The opportunity to speak at CultureCon On Campus is an honor,” Reesa Teesa said in a statement per the outlet. “I look forward to engaging with the students and sharing how my storytelling birthed and catapulted a new career path that will hopefully inspire and empower students to fearlessly pursue their creative endeavors.”

Per the outlet, CultureCon’s inaugural campus event is presented by Max, and will consist of panel discussions, job fair, and interactive workshops.

“We’re excited to have Reesa Teesa join us at the inaugural CultureCon On Campus as our keynote speaker,” said Imani Ellis, founder of the Creative Collective NYC and CultureCon. “Her authentic approach to storytelling has captivated audiences worldwide. We believe it perfectly aligns with our mission and will resonate with our audience.”

Since Reesa Teesa’s viral moment earlier this year she has with the Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for talent representation. The agency boasts a roster that includes Cardi B and A$AP Rocky among other stars.

As previously reported by ESSENCE, Despite online speculation that she’s made millions, she quelled the rumors, stating she actually earned less than $5,000. However, that’s apt to change. Per reports, her attorney posits she could earn $2 million this year and up to $4 million in 2025. With her multi-million follower count on TikTok, it’s estimated she can make up to as much as an average of $100,000 to $250,000 per post through brand deals and affiliate marketing.