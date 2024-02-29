Tax Refunds Are Coming—Should You Take The Avalanche Or Snowball Approach To Paying Down Credit Card Debt?

$1.129 trillion.

That’s the total amount of credit card debt Americans are buried in right now, and it’s on pace to get higher as the country continues to grapple with rising living costs. We all know how expensive credit card balances may be if you carry them over month-to-month, but paying them down can be harder said than done if you don’t employ a strategy first.

It all begins with figuring out what your financial goals are. If you most focused on saving money, or if you’d rather rack up fast wins, there’s a plan that fits each approach.

The Avalanche Method

The avalanche methods employs an approach that aims to eliminate high-interest debt first. Usually, cardholders make their minimum payments on outstanding balances and using their off the bill with the most searing interest rate. Per Investopedia, this is the method that will save you the most money in interest over time.

Snowball Method

This approach involves cardholders paying down the smaller balances in full, usually in an attempt to build morale toward tackling bigger debts in the future.

This can help quickly tick up your credit score, but there are some drawbacks. This method doesn’t greatly alleviate the overall interest you owe as much as the avalanche approach

So, What Should You Do?

It’s recommened by experts to focus on eliminating the highest interest rate first to put more money back in your pocket over time. However, if you’re motivated by seeing zeroed out balances, wiping out smaller debts could be the best step to take.