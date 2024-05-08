The Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center Creates Platform To Help Black Women In The CPG Sector Level Up

Copy space shot of smiling African American female business owner talking on the phone and using her digital tablet while scheduling shipping for packages on her desk.

Brand women entrepreneurs in retail are incredibly impactful, but a new tool is poised to help them level up in unprecedented ways.

The Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center, in partnership with Walmart.org’s Center for Racial Equity, launched Level Up, a tool created to help women business owners in Consumer-Packaged Goods (CPG) reach their business goals.

Essentially, the tool is made up of a series of resources and learning opportunities to help the business owners scale their ventures.

“We’ve gathered in-depth case studies and explored the detailed growth of more than 200 women-led companies, to offer – for the first time – a tool that offers scaffolding for CPG entrepreneurs to set goals and receive ongoing training tailored to their developing businesses,” said Nicola Corzine, Executive Director and CEO of the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center said in a news release,

Monique Carswell, director, Walmart.org Center for Racial Equity, adds, “We’re proud to support the Level Up tool through a grant from Walmart through the Walmart.org Center for Racial Equity.”

The tool comes at a time when Black women have been proven to be the fastest growing group of Americans starting businesses, yet they are the lest financially supported. As research conducted by the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center and Penn State University in 2022 showed, Black women-owned businesses face unique challenges in building financial reserves and tapping into viable networks to sustain their brands.

The Level Up tool aims to solve this.

Carswell shared: “These resources will help entrepreneurs understand what steps have been proven to propel women-owned businesses forward and help their communities thrive.”