This Black-Owned Business Firm Launched A Program To Help Lawyers Better Market Themselves And Reach More Clients

A confident, successful mid adult woman poses for a photo with her arms crossed. She has a professional occupation, possibly a lawyer, administrator, senior manager, or financial advisor.

Black lawyers make up only 5% of the U.S. legal community and according to an American Bar Association report. For those that have achieved the challenging feat of becoming an attorney, it is important that they are able to reach the right clients. One Black-owned business consultancy is making sure of that.

Coston Consulting, a Black-owned business advisory firm that specializes in the legal industry, recently launched Coston Elevate Curriculum, a video-based eLearning program aimed at supporting law firm associates and junior partners bolster their marketing and revenue generation skills.

“The legal industry is more competitive than ever, and it’s become increasingly important for young associates and junior partners to hone their marketing and business development skills early in their careers to help them stand out in a crowded marketplace and eventually generate business,” said Michael Coston, CEO of Coston Consulting in a news release. “We designed the Elevate Curriculum to do just that.”

The Coston Elevate Curriculum consists of the Core program to offer the basics on personal branding, marketing, and networking. The Advanced track is geared toward senior associates and junior partners who need help withrofile raising, pitching for new business, client relations, and cross-selling.

“Each track offers video-learning modules, interactive quizzes, resource templates, checklists, and FAQ guides to help support attorneys as they progress through the program,” the company says. “The curriculum can be accessed from a laptop, iPad, or other mobile devices. Users have unlimited access to the platform during their subscription and can progress through the program at their own pace.”