These Are The Closing Remarks for Your Next Interview That Show You Really Want the Job

You only have 7 seconds to make a good first impression in an interview. But that isn’t a news flash, we all know how important opening remarks are when meeting with a potential employer. But what about how you close out the conversation? I hate to tell you but that can be just as crucial as your initial remarks.

Fortunately, there are ways to prep your closing statements that can leave a favorable mark on the hiring manager you’re speaking with.

Express your curiosity about the company

Closing out the interview with some questions you may have about the company can be a great way to reinforce your interest in the role and an overall curiosity about how you’ll fit if hired.

A few you can ask:

“How does your company stand a part from competitors? Is there a star player that has been pivotal in making that happen?”

“Is there an opportunity to work cross functionally or are departments typically siloed?”

“What are some of the initiatives you’re most about that have improved the company’s culture?”

“Are there any opportunities to upskill?”



Reinforce your passion for the role

Often times you can be perfectly qualified for a role, so much so that the hiring manager may assume you’d want to leave the company after a short time for better opportunities. This is a valid concern as workers have increasingly leaned into job hopping in recent years (rightfully so). With that, it can be helpful to close out a conversation with a reminder that you’re passionate and excited about being considered for the role. Here are a few statements that can help illustrate this:

“This position is completely aligned with where I want to be in career both practically and culturally. Working with {company name}’s client base is something I’m particularly energized about diving into because I’m honestly a people-first person.”

Demonstrate how you’re already the right fit

Pointing out that you’ve already envisioned yourself in the role by outlining some tactical steps you can take once hired is a great way to make the employer view as the best person for the job.

“I took the liberty of preparing an editorial calendar broken out in three buckets that will help streamline visibility opportunities.”

It’s even better if you have a visual aid available to demonstrate what you’ve worked on as well.

End with a bang by just asking for the job

Sometimes it’s best to just ask for what you want. One statement that can help convey this is:

“I know this is the role for me—is there anything that within my resume and professional background that you see could pose a challenge to my being successful at this company, or even extending an offer today?”

Conclude with gratitude

While it’s great to remember that you are just as much of an asset to the company as they would be your life if hired, it’s always good to demonstrate gratitude for the interview opportunity, especially if it’s going well.

“I just want to thank you for making time to interview me today. You’ve made this experience extremely comfortable and I appreciate your candor about the inner-workings of the company. I look forward to possibly joining the team.”

Also, PLEASE remember to send a “thank you” email and even a handwritten note. It makes a difference, trust me.

Good luck!