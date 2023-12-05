This Couple Created The Natural Alternative To BioSilk—Now The Haircare Line Is Expanding Nationwide 

The National Institute of Environmental Health Science’s 2022 study revealed links between chemical hair straightening products causing uterine cancer. The information revealed Black women were found to be most at-risk among those diagnosed the uterine cancer, answering a long-asked question

Among chemical relaxers, the back labels of straightening products typically used by Black women with textured hair are riddled damaging ingredients. Tavia Green recognized this and set out to find a solution.

After establishing a successful wig and extensions brand and often wearing her own product, she noticed the health of her real hair was waning. It was then she decided to formulate her own line of items that would help her achieve the look she wanted without the damage heat straightening causes.

“She would be in the kitchen trying out different things, Googling product combinations all the time,” Thelbert Green, Tavia’s husband tells ESSENCE. “I joined in and together we went to mixing it, and it wasn’t exactly as we wanted it to be just yet. So we hired a chemist to step in.” From there, Climax Haircare was born.

Article continues after video.

The clean thermal-protective protective range of items include a hydrating shampoo, conditioner, silkening serum and styling spray that aim to people with deeply textured hair, particularly 4c patterns coif their mane.

“Our brand speaks to the women who like to be versatile with their hair,” Tavia explains to ESSENCE. “I don’t think women are going to go back to relaxers because once you do, it’s impossible to revert back to your natural hair. I think the natural hair industry is going to continue to evolve as far as hairstyling techniques go, and the majority of the women who are going to remain natural will enjoy this freedom and versatility.”

She says her mission is to continue to creating products that speak to that woman.

Clearly the couple is on the right track. Tavia, who serves as CEO of Climx Haircare and Thelbert the COO, started out as a direct-to-consumer e-commerce brand—now, they’ve secured a major retail expansion deal.

“Starting in early 2024, we’ll be sold in beauty supply stores in parts of Texas, Florida, and widely in Atlanta—we couldn’t be more excited,” Tavia said. “I want to ensure that my products serve the purpose they’re supposed to.” Clearly it’s working.



Their entry into the $3 billion Black haircare industry was wise one. In less than five years, she shared they’ve raised non-dilutive funding through grants, accelerated programs and angel investors, to support the expansion but she’s not keen on quickly amassing mega growth.

Article continues after video.

“I don’t aspire to be a nine-figure company,” she says. “I like the comfortable spot we’re in because the bigger you grow, unfortunately, the less say you have about your ingredient formulation.” She explains that the last thing she wants to do is leave consumers feeling betrayed by a switch-up of ingredients to cut costs and ramp-up of distribution.

“I never want to compromise the integrity of the products,” she says. “I’m okay with being a mom and wife, and putting my customers first.”

Products can be found at Walmart.com and Climax Haircare.