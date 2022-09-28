Chief Metaverse Officers Are Being Tapped More and More—But What Are They?

Tech CEO like Mark Zuckerberg and Satya Nadella have talk the metaverse being the future of the internet, and really, the world. But much like the transition from 1980’s analog to the world wide web we know today, a large group of people are confused by what it actually is. Large corporations, however, not only recognize the value of understanding the metaverse, but hiring those who can lead them into it as well.

Firms like Procter & Gamble Co., Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Spanish and LVMH have all rounded out their c-suite with a Chief Metaverse Officers. But, what exactly do they do?

A Chief Metaverse Officer is described as someone who is solely responsible for the development and maintenance of a company’s online presence in a metaverse.

“Imagine walking down the street. Suddenly, you think of a product you need,” said Cathay Hackl, Chief Metaverse Officer, Futures Intelligence Group, in a LinkedIn post. “Immediately next to you, a vending machine appears, filled with the product and variations you were thinking of. You stop, pick an item from the vending machine, it’s shipped to your house, and then continue on your way.”

That explanation can either be interpreted clearly as day, or leave onlookers even more confused but what’s evident is companies don’t want to miss out on the next business wave.

As Bloomberg pointed out, Crate & Barrel Holdings Inc. Chief Executive Officer Janet Hayes told the outlet it’s “essential” that the company has “an impactful presence in the metaverse.”

So what does this look like for the future of work? Gartner Inc. analysts told Bloomberg that one in four people will spend at least an hour a day in the metaverse within a few years. And companies don’t want to get left behind.