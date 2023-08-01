Black Woman-Founded 'Chick A Boom' Brand Will Be Expanding With The Help Of NFL Legend Randy Moss

A Black woman-owned business is proving to be a champion with its fast-growing pace and a new superstar investor.

On Saturday, July 29th fried chicken chain Chick-A-Boom officially hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony in Philadelphia with NFL legend Randy Moss and the brand’s co-founder Brittany Tolliferreo at the helm. The two joined forces to further grow the franchise, the first move in an expansion deal between the two parties, per a news release shared with ESSENCE.

The partnership came after Moss liked an Instagram ad the franchise ran, prompting Tolliferreo to reach out to Moss to gauge his interest in working with the brand. Shortly after, the football champ traveled to Philadelphia to everything on the menu.

“I’m a chicken lover,” said Moss in a statement shared with ESSENCE. “Not only was I impressed by the food but after hearing Brittany’s story and understanding that a lot of our same goals and morals align, it was only right to invest.”

Tolliferreo launched 2 restaurants just a few years ago at the height of the pandemic in Philadelphia and has tripled the company footprint to include shops at the Eagles Stadium, Mann Performing Arts Center and six Pennsylvania Universities and Colleges.

Tolliferreo also spearheaded the launch two food trucks and beverage products. Even with that, she’s still humbled by the latest partnership.

“It’s amazing to go into business with a legend,” she said in a statement shared with ESSENCE. “Not only does Randy have an entrepreneurial spirit but he is a man of his word and he believes in the vision.”

The overall deal includes the brand expanding to three restaurant locations in West Virginia, a sports club and two drive thru locations.