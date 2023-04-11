Should You Try ChatGPT? We Say ‘Yes’

Tech company OpenAI launched their bot tool ChatGPT in November, and it has rocked everyone’s world, so to speak. From writing movie scripts to creating e-books, users have started to casually experiment with the tool in droves, but experts are saying we should start taking it seriously.

“I think this Is huge,” said professor Erik Brynjolfsson, director of Stanford University’s Digital Economy Lab in a CBS News report. “I wouldn’t be surprised 50 years from now, people looked back and say, wow, that was a really seminal set of inventions that happened in the early 2020s.”

A survey of 4,500 employees commissioned by social media app Fishbowl stated that 30% reported have already used ChatGPT to support work-related tasks.

Essentially ChatGPT creates responses to prompts to the extent that it can quickly become a companion tool to most content creation processes from creating resumes to supporting salary negotiation.

Business Insider reported that ChatGPT created a script for them that could be used to leverage higher pay:

Have you tried ChatGPT yet?