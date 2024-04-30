Chase Bank Partners With The Hip Hop Museum To Amplify Black Financial Empowerment

Through time, hip hop artists have illustrated the role financial inequity has played in the lives of underserved communities, both in their music or in day-to-day conversations.

Chase is turning a mic to the issue by partnering with one of the most important spaces solely dedicated to the genre of hip hop, the Hip Hop Museum (THHM). The financial institution recently announced a multi-year partnership with the organization to help foster wider accessibility to banking, and money management tools in underserved communities.

“Hip Hop transcends the music genre – it stands as a powerful force for economic growth and a catalyst for community empowerment,” said Rocky Bucano, Founding Member and CEO of The Hip Hop Museum in a news release. “Our relationship with money and understanding our finances is an important part of setting up individuals and communities for success. We’re proud to partner with Chase to help build financial resilience through Hip Hop.”

Few hip hop artists have been able to foster generational wealth from the space, which is reflective of the overarching plight of the larger Black community in America. Chase and THHM is aiming to shift that narrative; as the founding and official financial education partner of The Hip Hop Museum, Chase will help support a series of community events around financial empowerment – in cities like Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles and New York – which includes eature a hip hop touring exhibit, artists, and professional athletes.

“Hip Hop embodies community building and empowerment, and financial health is a vital part of this,” said Jason Patton, Northeast Division Director at Chase. “We’re excited to expand our financial health workshops to Hip Hop fans across the county.”