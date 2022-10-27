Charles Barkley Says New $100M Deal 10-Year Deal With TNT Is “Life Altering”

Despite rumors of retirement, Charles Barkley is not only going to continue broadcasting, but has elevated his career to new heights.

It has been widely reported that the NBA legend signed a 10-year extension with Warner Bros. Discovery Sports this week, the umbrella brand the owns TNT.

His new contract is worth more than $100 million, and could reach $200 million, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post wrote on Monday.

The former Philadelphia 76ers player will reportedly be rejoined by his colleagues Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal as well. “We’re all a big family — Ernie, Kenny and Shaquille are brothers to me — and I wouldn’t still be here if it wasn’t for them and all the amazing people who work on our show,” Barkley said in a statement as reported by MarketWatch. “I’m not gonna lie, though, this is a life-altering deal … and I’m blessed to be able to do live television for a living.”

This deal is a sharp turn from what Barkley shared with press about his plan to previously to retire in the next two years. “I don’t want to die on TV. I want to die on the golf course or somewhere fishing,” Barkley shared with Dallas Morning News this year.

As part of the deal, Barkley will also produce documentaries and other projects with his production company, Round Mound Media, the New York Post indicated.

Despite the lucrative new life-altering” deal, Barkley has always valued philanthropy. ESSENCE has previously reported that Barkley laid plans to donate $1 million to Spelman College, his friend John Hudson’s daughter’s alma mater. “John has been a great mentor, a great friend, and a great business partner,” Barkley told AL.com. “I was ready to do another HBCU, and with his daughter doing great things at Spelman, so I told him, ‘Why not there?’”

This isn’t the first time he’s made a large donation support historically Black colleges.

“People are aware of Charles from TNT and his NBA stardom, but I don’t think people are aware of how focused he is on philanthropy and entrepreneurism. He knows how committed Jordyn is to Spelman and has seen how it has transformed her worldview,” John Hudson said in an interview with AL.com.

A few years ago he gave $1 million each to Alabama A&M University and Clark Atlanta University.