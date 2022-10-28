These Celebs Get Real About How Their Bad Behavior Impacted Career Opportunities

No one likes going through controversy, especially when it costs you money.
Big public figure have the earning potential to bank millions from TV and movie roles, lucrative NIL deals and even social media ads. Conversely, they could stand to lose anything based on a misunderstanding, gross misstep, ranging from legal woes or a private-turned-public scandal they couldn’t keep under wraps. One wrong move could hold the potential of derailing a star’s career, or at the very least, losing out on lucrative deals.
For example, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” faced serious backlash after a slew of workplace complaints became public, ultimately forcing the show to end early. The host has since come out to apologize, but it wasn’t enough.
She isn’t the only one whose behavior has allegedly cost her millions. Here are a few other examples.
Nick Cannon
In 2020, the Wild N Out creator faced trouble after he was accused of making “hateful speech and … anti-Semitic conspiracy theories” on an episode of his podcast “Cannon’s Class.” Viacom almot immediately cut ties and stopped airing his show after it’d been on MTV since 2005.
After making a public apology, the show was reinstated.
Isaiah Washington
In 2007, Isaiah Washington was fired from “Grey’s Anatomy” after being accused of using a homophobic slur. The scandal was a major blow to his career “I lost everything,” he told the Huffington Post. “I couldn’t afford to have an agent … I couldn’t afford to have a publicist … I couldn’t afford to continue.”
Eventually he was able to recover with a role on the hit P Valley years later.
Tiffany Haddish
Earlier this year, the actress came under
fire when she and comedian Aries Spears was accused of inappropriate conduct with minors following a sketch video in which underage were the subject of racy jokes. She has since settled a lawsuit with the accusers and has said “she lost everything.” Although it may have been an exaggeration at the time, it’s not hard to assume that the ordeal was challenging for everyone involved.
Cardi B
Lat month, Cardi B shared on Twitter that she lost out on an eight-figure deal due for the video game Call of Duty due to a series of court dates.
“My stupid decisions from the past caused me to miss out on money now,” Cardi B tweeted. “I had a multi-million dollar Call of Duty deal on the table that I couldn’t take because of court. Guys think twice about those quick decisions! Lesson learned.”
Chris Brown
Singer Chris Brown reportedly served five years probation and spent more than 1,400 hours in “labor-oriented service” for being accused of assaulting Rihanna in 2009.He paid the price for the situation many times over however. For years, Brown said he lost endorsement deals from Got Milk and Wrigley’s, and his music was pulled from several radio stations, UPI reported.
Ne-Yo
The singer recently requested a gag order be placed against his estranged wife Crystal Renay Smith, stating that her recent decisions to discuss their relationship on social media have cost him nearly $400,000 in partnerships. Smith has accused Ne-yo of gross infidelity and even impregnating another woman while married to her.
Terrell Owens
Infamous former footballer Terrell Owens made headlines for his talent and touchdown celebrations. Whether he was eating popcorn on the field, autographing the game ball, practicing his miming in the endzone, the wide receiver’s antics were always a topic of discussion while playing in the NFL.
The organization, however, didn’t like his antics. NerdWallet reported that Owens received roughly $150,000 worth in fines during his playing career.
“Oh yeah, it was worth it,” he explained. “That’s the least of my worries.”
But it turned into much more when a string of bad investments, several children (and child support payments) among other financial missteps plunged the athlete into debt. Years later, he seems to be solvent, but he reportedly missed out on big earning opportunities in the league due to bad behavior.