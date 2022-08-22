Property Power Players: A Look At Some of The Smartest Celebrity Real Estate Moves

By now we know that real estate is a key way to build great wealth.

What may surprising is how heavily celebrities are leaning into the industry to amass even more money on top of what they’ve earned in entertaining the masses.

More and more, we’re see more public figures leaning towards house flipping rather than ownership, because it’s not only profitable, it’s enjoyable. Celebs like Queen Latifah and Shaq have spoken publicly about how much joy they’ve gotten in developing a property and watching it grow in their portfolio. And this isn’t reserved just for the super rich.

The average real estate investor salary hovers between $70,000 and $124,000, according to Motley Fool.

So, if you’re thinking about diving into real estate investment, here are a few celebs that have made some smart deals that you can draw inspiration from.