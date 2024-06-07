These Celebs Always Showcase Their Marketing Prowess—Here’s How

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 11: Saweetie attends Gold House Hosts 2024 Inaugural Gold Gala at The Music Center on May 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Olivia Wong/FilmMagic)

Celebrity brand partnerships have been commonplace in the advertising industry for many years. Over time, starlets, musicians and now content creators partner with companies to leverage their popularity and platform to promote a product, but one marketing campaign does not fit all. There are some partnerships make more sense than others, and honestly, some stars just get it.

As we all know, marketing and advertising campaigns are most impactful when a layer of authenticity is threaded through, and trust is established with the target audience when a celebrity partnership just makes sense. And honestly, there’s a science to striking the right balance of glitz and relatability to carry a campaign—the following stars have the formula down pat.

Saweetie

The rapper’s marketability is almost as well-known as her raps. Saweetie’s likable personality and stunning looks have helped land deals companies Calvin Klein, Crocs, MAC Cosmetics, Pretty Little Thing and other brands. What sets the the artist up for success is her self-awareness. For example, Saweetie has been open about her affinity for odd food pairings and often takes to social media to share her snacks. Capitalizing on her unique palette, she partnered with McDonald’s to launch her own limited meal with the fast food franchise.

Shaq

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 13: Shaquille O’Neal looks on as his #32 jersey is retired at Kia Center following a game between the Orlando Magic and the Oklahoma City Thunder on February 13, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Shaquille O’Neal can teach a masterclass on marketability. The NBA legend has arguably never not been relevant since the day he was drafted to the league thanks to his endless stream of brand partnerships that ran the gamut from food products to auto insurance. And somehow, they all seamlessly fit. As many ad marketing experts have pointed out, his distinguished career continues to reach high highs due to his willingness to be transparent and even goofy, which translates to relatability with audiences.

Snoop Dogg

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 29: Snoop Dogg attends the Shante “Boss Lady” Broadus Unveiling of “The Players Club” on May 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

The rap legend is one of the most bankable and marketable figures around. What’s even more impressive? It’s been this way for nearly two decades. Since his music debut with his first single ‘Doggystyle’ in 1993, the west coast rapper has successfully captured our attention and its been that way ever since. With partnerships with everyone from Martha Stewart to brand campaigns with Dunkin Donuts to Corona, he will always be our favorite Dogg.

Cardi B

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Rapper Cardi B attends the 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Cardi B has been one of our favorites since she bursted on our television screens via the Love And Hip Hop reality series over a decade ago. Since then she has released just one studio album, but it feels like she’s been omnipresent because of her command of social media and smart partnerships that are a natural fit for her funny, bubbly personality. She’s worked with Pepsi, Facebook Watch and most recently Whip Shots for her alcohol-infused whipped cream brand. It sold out multiple times in mere minutes.

Kevin Hart

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 5: Kevin Hart attends Netflix Is A Joke Fest’s “The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady” at the Kia Forum on May 5, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Elyse Jankowski/FilmMagic)

The comedic actor isn’t called the hardest working man in show business for nothing. On top of releasing multiple movies, comedy specials and shows per year, he also runs multiple businesses. But what we’ve most recognized him for are his big-ticket brand partnerships that include campaigns with sports drink company C4, Nike and Fabletics among many, many others. These moves make sense as he’s always been honest about his rigorous workout regimen and commitment to fitness.