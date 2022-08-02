Survivor’s Remorse: These Celebs Share How Money Complicated Their Familial Relationships

Money changes some people.

Unfortunately, this conversation doesn’t happen enough when aspirations of fame and fortune manifest into reality. The lives of celebrities might seem ideal from the outside looking in, but that’s not always the case, particularly when family and money intersect.

Unfortunately, celebs aren’t the only ones that squabble over finances. Families across the nation can attest facing communication challenges about money.

Data shows that about 15 percent of adult siblings have reported fighting about money, and about a large group of adults attest to helping their parents financially and experiencing tension as a result.

Now, imagine that but in the public eye. Unsurprisingly, it’s highly stressful. Here are a few celebrities who have shared navigating challenges with their families with money being the main culprit.