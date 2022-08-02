Survivor’s Remorse: These Celebs Share How Money Complicated Their Familial Relationships

Money changes some people.
Unfortunately, this conversation doesn’t happen enough when aspirations of fame and fortune manifest into reality. The lives of celebrities might seem ideal from the outside looking in, but that’s not always the case, particularly when family and money intersect.
Unfortunately, celebs aren’t the only ones that squabble over finances. Families across the nation can attest facing communication challenges about money.
Data shows that about 15 percent of adult siblings have reported fighting about money, and about a large group of adults attest to helping their parents financially and experiencing tension as a result.
Now, imagine that but in the public eye. Unsurprisingly, it’s highly stressful. Here are a few celebrities who have shared navigating challenges with their families with money being the main culprit.
01
Lebron James
In 2014, Maverick Carter, the long-time friend, and manager of LeBron James came up with the name of the famed basketball player’s Starz show Survivor’s Remorse, which was loosely based on James’ experiences with early success.
The series followed the ups and downs of being the one that “made it out” and how challenging it is to be the first family member to experience extreme success.
02
James Brown
The hardest work man in show business had the earnings to prove it. At the time of his death in 2006, Brown’s estate was “estimated to be worth anything from $5 million to more than $100 million.” However, his business partner, children, and grandchildren received no parts of it. The New York Times reported he “left the bulk of his assets to a trust to provide scholarships to poor children in South Carolina and Georgia.”
The outlet also reported that the will and testament were questioned by his family, and the dispute took nearly two decades to settle. It was reported that a settlement was finally reached in 2021.
03
Barry White
Barry White cemented his place in music history as “The Voice,” but it turned out, following his death, many of his family members felt silenced. Particularly his son.
It’s been reported
that White’s son, Daryl White sued Glodean White, the former spouse of his father and the sole executor of his trust. He claimed she manipulated him about the need to “formally declare his rights to a share in the trust and has stopped paying him promised money.” Reports showed that he was destitute.
Daryl White wasn’t the only child of Barry White to sue Glodean. Denise White, brought suit against Glodean in 2016 claiming the same grievances as her half-brother Daryl.
Public reports haven’t shown the outcome of the suits.
04
Prince
The world was rocked when news of Prince’s sudden death was made public in 2016. It was even more shocking when it was revealed that he didn’t have a will. Since the iconic musician didn’t leave behind an official dividing his assets, several of his half-siblings have brought suit against his estate to get a piece of his earnings. The suits are all ongoing according to reports.
05
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey has hit as many career highs and her voice hits octaves, but her personal life has taken some blows. One of the world’s most successful musicians, her brother and sister have all made claims publicly that they are destitute and the musician allegedly has not helped them financially despite their pleas.
In her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, she characterized her brother as “extremely violent” and her sister as “troubled” and “traumatized” when describing growing up in her troubled family.
“I tried to be thoughtful about that, although, I don’t know that the same courtesy has been extended to me from anybody that caused certain traumatic events in my life,” she said, sharing that both her brother and sister had put her on “the chopping block” over the years.
Although the relationships reportedly have not improved, Carey shared that now, she appreciates the unconditional love she receives from her twins and fans.
06
Rihanna
The mogul has been known to be generous with her brand and fortune, but according to reports, it seems like Rihanna felt like her kindness was being taken for weakness by her father.
In 2019, the beauty magnate brought suit against her dad Ronald Fenty, claiming he misused her name to benefit his entertainment company.
She said he had tried to book her on an overseas tour without informing her.
“Although Mr Fenty is Rihanna’s father, he does not have, and never has had, authority to act on Rihanna’s behalf,” the suit said.
Media reports suggest that Rihanna agreed to an out-of-court settlement with her father and his business partner.
07
Gary Coleman
Best known for his popular role as Arnold Jackson in “Diff’rent Strokes,” Gary Coleman’s relationship with his parent was irreparably damaged after he reportedly discovered that his multimillion-dollar fortune was nearly spent and misappropriated by them. In 1989 he sued and won, eventually being awarded $1.3 million. At the time of his passing in 2010, he hadn’t spoken to his parents in nearly 20 years.
08
The Jackson Family
One of the most famous families in Hollywood reportedly went through a tumultuous time, understandably, after Michael Jackson passed in 2009.
Reports
suggest that Michael Jackson’s will left nothing for his siblings, and only allocated assets to his mother Katherine and children Paris, Blanket, and Prince. In 2012, siblings Jermaine, Janet, Tito, Rebbie, and Randy penned a joint letter stating the executors of their late brother’s estate of having falsified either the documents, circumstances of his death, or his mother’s willingness to go align with the will.
The following week, their mother Katherine disappeared for more than a week, prompting an emergency custody hearing that led to TJ Jackson, Michael’s nephew, obtaining temporary custody of Michael’s children.