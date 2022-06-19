Daddy Duties: These Fathers Are Building Empires With Their Children

Fatherhood is encapsulated by so many things. Protection, love, fun often comes to mind. For some fathers though, it’s about wealth-building with their children as well. This makes perfect sense since most entrepreneurs treat their businesses in the same way they would their actual children.

A 2017 study stated that found company owners’ emotional and brain responses toward their enterprises look similarly to those of parents with their children.

Aalto University researchers conducted MRI tests to track brain activity of male entrepreneurs as they viewed pictures of their own companies and other familiar companies. They also took a look at the brain activity of fathers who viewed pictures of their own children as well as pictures of familiar children.

They found that entrepreneurial love and parental love look more similarly than we might’ve realized, which makes our roundup that much more interesting.

After achieving professional success, there’s often no better feeling than setting your loved ones up for the same, all while watching them achieve new heights. In light of the upcoming Father’s Day holiday, here’s a roundup of some of our favorite father and child business pairings.