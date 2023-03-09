Juvenile Launches His Own Beer Brand ‘Juvi Juice’

Photo credit: Urban South, Juvenile

Looks like our favorite NOLA rap legend is leveraging his brand in a new way.

Former Cash Money rapper Juvenile recently announced the launch of his very own alcoholic beverage called “Juvie Juice.” The hard lemonade-iced tea came by way of a partnership with a popular Louisiana-based brewery, Urban South.

Juvenile, (real name Terius Gray) first found his way into the public’s attention with his smash hit “Back That Thang Up” said the partnership was a natural fit and the outcome of the drink is a testament to that.

Juvenile said in a press release, “Juvie Juice came out so good that everyone is gonna want it in their life.”

In a press release, Jacob Landry, Founder and President of Urban South Brewery said, “We are really excited about our collaboration with Juvenile. ‘Juvie Juice’ is inspired by his favorite drink, the Arnold Palmer. This is also the brewery’s first time releasing a hard iced tea, and we are excited about how the formula turned out.”

The drink was initially previewed during Mardi Gras in New Orleans according to local news outlet WGNO.

This move stands to be a lucrative one since the global beer market size was estimated at USD 680.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 731.6 billion in 2020.

Juvenile is joining a growing group of famous entertainers with their own spirits brands. For example, as previously reported by ESSENCE, rapper Cardi B recently announced a partnership with Whipshots, an alcohol-infused whipped cream brand. Since the announcement, the cans reportedly were selling out online in under four minutes daily for weeks. “I’m not really a hardcore liquor-drinking person. And I like things that are sexy and tasty. It’s going to be a party in every can,” Cardi told Billboard in a statement. “At one time I was planning to do margaritas, but this is more fun.”

More information about Juvenile’s Juvi Juice can be found here.