Carta Partners With Serena Williams, Kerry Washington And More to Launch Educational Equity Campaign

Everyone knows societal equity is an incredibly important, yet lofty goal that most of us want to see actualized in our lifetimes. Carta, along with some very recognizable faces, are working to help debunk major concepts that have stood in the way of achieving financial freedom.

The equity management platform recently released Equity 101—a free curriculum with 10 interactive lessons about equity and investing to help people understand the value of equity.

Alongside the lessons are inspirational videos featuring Serena Williams, Kerry Washington, Alex Rodriguez, Ashley Graham, Tan France, and Steve Nash who discuss how equity ownership impacts their lives.

“I was never taught about financial literacy. It was up to me to take charge of my own financial health and independence as an adult, which isn’t easy,” said Serena Williams. “I know there are others like me, learning about this later in life and it can be daunting at first. But programs like Carta’s Equity 101 give people an easy way to start to learn – we all have to start somewhere! It’s now been years into my journey towards financial independence and freedom, and only recently have I come to appreciate how impactful equity can be. Equity is empowerment.”

“When I was a kid, I never thought, ‘I want to be an investor,’ said Kerry Williams. “So, when I first started discussing investment options, I didn’t have a great understanding of how to approach these opportunities. There wasn’t a guide or curriculum like Carta’s Equity 101 available for me to refer to. Even though I’ve learned so much through experience, a course like this could have made things far less complicated. Being an investor is not dissimilar to being a producer. As a producer, you’re so much more involved in a production – it’s the difference between being invited to a party vs. throwing it.”