“Who Can Afford This?” Cardi B Calls Out The Inflated Cost Of Groceries For Americans

Cardi B may have a reported net worth of more than $80 million, but she’s still paying close attention to the economy and the “Money” rapper isn’t liking what she’s seeing.

Cardi recently took to her Twitter to share her thoughts on inflating grocery prices and quickly went viral as many others agreed with her.

Naaaaaa grocery shopping prices are ridiculous right now 😑You might as well eat outside !! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) January 4, 2023

“Shopping prices are ridiculous right now,” the Grammy-winning artist said. Clearly, onlookers felt the same and responded in kind on social media.

When you go to the grocery store for 3 items and your total is $89.63 . Damn @iamcardib wasn’t lying 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zsIkrCguMr — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) January 7, 2023

As of November, food saw 10.6% price increase across the board, with costs rising 12% and eatery menus seeing an uptick of 8.5% according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Tuesday. General inflation now sits at 7.1%.

To put things into context, food items like eggs cost nearly $7 per carton on average, whereas last year they were half the price. According to CNN, “food prices are affected by a number of factors, including extreme weather, diseases impacting crops and livestock, supply chain complications and geopolitical unrest including the war in Ukraine. That makes it more difficult for the US government to use tactics like raising interest rates to moderate food prices.”

This isn’t the first time Cardi has offered her two cents on a pressing financial topic affecting the rest of the country.

In a recent Instagram live discussion, she shared her thoughts on the pending recession in 2023.

“Why is it far-fetched for me to know finance when I have a business, pay taxes and own stocks? You gotta know about money to maintain it (sic).”

She’s not wrong–less than 25% of high school students in the U.S. have access to a personal finance course through their, according to a recent report from nonprofit Next Gen Personal Finance. And the pending recession she spoke on? Yea, it’s highly likely.

The probability of a recession over the next 12 months is 47.5%, up from 30% in June, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists reported by the outlet.