Cardi B Has Reached A Major Business Milestone With Her Vodka-Infused “Whipshots” Brand

Cardi B’s has yet another career win under her belt.

The Bodak Yellow artist announced that her Whipshots brand has sold more than 2 million cans and expanded into new markets. The vodka-infused whipped cream launched in December 2021 and has already proven to be incredibly successful.

“We just went double platinum! We’re not playing around when we say Whipshots is the best,” Cardi said in a statement as reported by Billboard. “Boozy and beautiful since day one, and two million cans later, there is no slowing us down. I love the fans supporting our brand – let’s keep this party going!”

The brand sold its first million cans in just 10 months and sold another million cans four months later.

“The overwhelming demand for Whipshots across the U.S. has been astounding and is a true testament to what’s possible when you have an incredible product and best-in-class retail partners,” noted Starco Brands CEO Ross Sklar in a statement.

As a result of the brand’s popularity, it’s distribution has expanded into more retailers including Meijer, Albertsons, Walmart, Vons, Rouses, Woodman’s and Giant Eagle. They can also be found online at Total Wine & More, Instacart, Door Dash, Drizzly and GoPuff.

Around the brand’s initial launch time, she shared her vision for the partnership in an interview with Complex:

“I feel like if it was just mediocre, people would just be like, ‘Ah, whatever.’ Things are always going to sell when you have hard-core fans, but I wanted this to be big,” she said at the time. “Like, bigger than life, and that is always the goal. So I believe in my product. I love my product. It’s delicious and it’s very strong. And I feel like everybody keeps giving me positive feedback.”