First-Ever Beyoncé Reporter, Caché McClay, Talks Having The Best Job In The World

Beyoncé already lives rent-free in most of our minds but imagine getting paid to discuss her every move. Cache McClay can tell you what that’s like.

McClay is the official Beyoncé reporter for USA Today, a title she beat out hundreds of other applicants to secure. She stepped into the role in November, which is based at the Tennessean near Nashville. Nearly a year into it, she says it is truly her dream job.

“I grew up in a Beyoncé household,” McClay tells ESSENCE.

So, how does one actually snag a job like this?

“I saw the job online just like everybody else,” she explains. “I thought to myself, immediately, yes. I applied. Then once we had to submit a submission video, mine was about a little less than three minutes, just talking about our experience and why we’re interested in the role, our ties to the artist and why would we be fit for this role. Once I got the call back after the submission video, I honestly was emotional because it just felt so meant for me.”

She shared that the interviewing process included a writing test that required her to draft stories about what was in the news surrounding Beyoncé at that time, along with some panel interviews.

“It was a really involved process so when I got the call, I was elated,” McClay says. “Although I felt like I was meant for it, I was so relieved when I was told that I got the job.”

McClay’s career path prepared her for the position. The Howard University alum previously worked at BBC News and TMZ, reporting on a wide swath of topics, including the impact of Beyoncé’s cultural imprint.

“She’s a generational talent,”McClay explains. “My mom can relate to her, my older sister and me. I did talent shows to Beyoncé music in middle school and elementary. My pageant dance at Howard University was to her song. So I’ve always been a fan, and I pour that into my job everyday.”

Unsurprisingly, McClay says the icon has inspired her own level of professionalism.

“This era Beyoncé is in right now truly pulls the veil back on her work ethic,” McClay says, pointing out that the singer shared intimate details about her grueling schedule in the Renaissance Tour documentary released earlier this year.

Now, following the release of her Cowboy Carter country album, McClay says she feels living out a full circle moment.

“Sometimes I enjoy these conversations because I’m reminded of what I love about this role and what I get to do every day,” McClay says. “Sometimes it’s surreal. About a week after I moved to Nashville, I had to move to Nashville for this role, Beyoncé announced her pivot into country and of course, Nashville is the country music capital of the world. I’m able to not only report on Beyoncé, but I get to see her impact firsthand in close proximity. Maybe a couple of weeks after she announced that I’m at the Grand Ole Opry talking to Black country music artists, discussing her impact and how its intersectional with their career. I was able to travel to her hometown Houston and not just go to Frenchies, a restaurant she shouted out in her music, but to also talk to the owners about the impact that had on their restaurant and the Houston economy. I’ve talked to experts and professors at Cornell and around the world who started courses centered on Beyoncé. It’s truly divine timing.”