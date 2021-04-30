Boss Basics

Getty Images

This is it! This is the moment you leave behind that 9-5 and step out on your own as an entrepreneur. 35% of Black-owned businesses are also women-owned, so get ready to join this pack of fierce women by owning your own company and your life.

We’ve got some tips and strategies to help you develop your mindset and prepare for your future success!

Believe. Entering entrepreneurship will lead you to wear multiple hats – the visionary, strategist, and decision-maker. As you step into the fulltime role of CEO of your life, it is now up to you to decide what you need and what you can achieve. Embrace the dedication and let your belief in you and your product drive your success. Find your why and never let it become your why not.

Be Accountable. Every element of your business (and your life) is in your hands, so you need to get clear about your personal and professional goals. Use the SMART method, establishing short-term and long-term goals to keep you on track. SMART stands for Specific, Measurable, Attainable, Relevant, and Time-Based. This method will allow you to dream big while also forcing you to be productive and use your time wisely.

Build Your Skills. You want to be the expert in your field, so clients go to you first, right? Well, it’s important to stay on the cutting edge, as well as learn and build your skill set. Yes, that might mean taking classing, earning a certificate or even going back to school, but you will be bettering yourself and your business in the process.

Become a Leader. Bosses command and leaders inspire. So, when it comes down to it, yes, you want to be your own boss, but ultimately, you want to be a leader. Approach your daily tasks by displaying thoughtful authority. Set clear objectives with your clients and facilitate open communication with your vendors and your team, even if you are a team of one.

Invest in You. The biggest asset in your business isn’t that hot new product or offering you have – it’s you. You are the sparkle that makes people want to work with you and support you, so don’t put self-care on the back burner when you’re building your dream. Try implementing a stop time for work each day, then do something just for you. Maybe get a pedicure, read a book, take a long walk or enjoy an indulgent bubble bath—all work and no play will equal total burn out and you’re too brilliant for that!

Are you ready to be your own boss? ESSENCE® + Pine-Sol™ have partnered to help Black women entrepreneurs take their business to the next level. Click here to get insight and advice from experts to get you started on your journey.