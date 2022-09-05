The National Business League (NBL) Is Aiming To Digitize 1 Million Black Businesses By 2028

By the end of the year, the global digital transformation market is expected to grow to $1,009.8 billion by 2025 from $469.8 billion in 2020.

The National Business League (NBL) is aiming to ensure Black-owned businesses are a part of that huge investment.

In an initiative that aims to enhance the digital capacity of at least 1 million Black-owned businesses by 2028, it was recently announced the Booker T. Washington-founded organization will launch the Black Economic Freedom Movement.

The NBL said they will roll out the campaign next year, fronted by a $1.3 million tech platform powered by resources to help Black founders scale their businesses. This includes virtual meeting and webinar tools, social media platforms, a resource marketplace and an LMS system.

“As we pivot toward a post-pandemic economy, on the cusp of extreme Black racial injustice, the National Business League has jumped with both feet into the digital age,” said Dr. Ken L. Harris, the organization’s 16th national president and CEO in a news release.” For Black businesses globally, the revolution won’t be televised; it shall be digitized.”

Founded in 1900, the NBL has been championing the investment and advancement of Black-owned businesses for centuries.

“When Tuskegee Founder Booker T. Washington envisioned the National Business League, he wanted to create opportunities for economic empowerment for Black businesses through collaboration,” said Dr. Charlotte Morris, president of Tuskegee University in a news release. “We are honored to be a part of an anniversary celebration marking 122 impactful years to ensure that our community has the tools to advance in an ever-changing digital environment.”

The organization is comprised of several national chapters, with Tuskegee, AL-leading the charge for the revamp.

“The city of Tuskegee is proud to co-host the National Business League for the 122nd year anniversary celebration and historic Black Economic Freedom announcement,” said Lawrence F. Haygood, Jr., Mayor of Tuskegee, Alabama. Haygood also said in a news release, “The NBL and the city in partnership through the National Business League Tuskegee Chapter look forward to continuing a long tradition of supporting and being a historical beacon for local Black businesses in Tuskegee while also being an intricate part of the league’s national movement.”