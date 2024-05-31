Bob Marley Is Getting His Own Cannabis Brand

UNITED KINGDOM – JULY 01: Photo of Bob MARLEY; Bob Marley performing live on stage at the Brighton Leisure Centre (Photo by Mike Prior/Redferns)

Bob Marley’s family is keeping the music icon’s name alive in a new partnership.

Jeeter, a California-based cannabis-infused pre-rolls maker, has partnered with the Marley family to launch the Jeeter X Bob Marley “One Love” Unity Joint in a limited roll-out in Arizona, California, and Michigan.

“Jeeter’s work in the cannabis space has been incredible,” Cedella Marley, CEO of Bob Marley group of Companies and Marley’s daughter. “Cannabis culture and the Marley movement go hand in hand. Jeeter’s deep dive into Jamaican culture has been a joy to witness, and the results speak for themselves.”

The Jeter brand has previously produces cannabis products for Dwyane Wade and Ricky Williams, and aims to continue making their mark with notable partnerships to further cultural relevance.

“To make this collaboration genuine, we went to Jamaica to connect with the culture he loved,” Jeeter’s co-founders, Lukasz Tracz and Sebastian Solano said in a statement. “This is all about celebrating Marley’s legacy in a real and respectful way.”

“From packaging that pays homage to his musical prowess, a strain that references his affectionate name for cannabis (“herb”), and a ceramic tip that emulates joints Bob himself used to roll, each detail was determined with respect and authenticity,” a news release states of the product.

This partnership is an extension of the Marley family cannabis footprint.

In 2023, cannabis retailer The Marley Natural Dispensary cannabis became Jamaica’s first Marley-branded dispensary, located in 56 Hope Road in Kingston, the capital at the site of the former home and recording studio of the reggae legend who died in 1981.