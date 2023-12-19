This Black-Founded Tobacco-Free Hookah Company Earned Millions On Black Friday In Mere Minutes

A group of six women in a nightclub smoking hookah tobacco

One Black-owned hookah brand is taking the world by storm one puff at a time.

BLAKK SMOKE, a tobacco and nicotine-free hookah alternative raked in $2 million in sales within 23 minutes, setting a new precedent in the industry per a news release.

“Cigarettes are full of nicotine and tobacco and people are putting those harmful products in their bodies,” Blakk told the Baltimore Times in 2022. “I wanted to offer a healthier alternative. I wanted to create a vaping product that could be made with vegetables and water, but no one wants to smoke vegetables or water. I was left with that truth, but felt there had to be a way possible to incorporate fruit into hookah smoking. I tried many things, and received a great deal of feedback. People told me it was not possible, there was no way it was going to happen, it couldn’t work, and that the fruit would burn. It was so discouraging.”

He added, “This may sound like a cliché, but I believe that if you dream it, then you can see it. I was also aware of the fact that some things don’t happen overnight. We have to understand that everybody’s story doesn’t align the same way. Some people may pop overnight and some people may take three months, while some might take thirty years to achieve their dreams. But if you truly believe in God, and you are passionate about something, then that’s going to be the thing that gets you through those discouraging days and help you to achieve what others say is impossible.”

The brand has earned a name for itself because of its potent yet healthier products that are derived from fruit.

Per a news release, the brand held a BLAKK Friday event, featuring a substantial 50% discount, and witnessed an unprecedented rush of customers eager to purchase these highly sought-after products. This sales milestone not only underscores BLAKK SMOKE’s strong market position but also highlights the influence and business acumen of CEO Blakk Tatted. His leadership and forward-thinking approach have been crucial in driving the company’s growth and success.