The Wealth & Power experience at the 2021 ESSENCE Festival of Culture united three dynamic women who are flourishing in leadership roles in the corporate space for a timely conversation presented by Ford about their journeys and what they’ve learned along the way.

Donna Bell, Director of AV Mobility & Strategy at Ford, Pamela Alexander, Director of Community Development at Ford and Adrienne Bennett, President & CEO of Benkari LLC each joined ESSENCE Executive Vice President Stephanie Dunivan to share a little about how they were received when they first stepped into their respective leadership roles, how they learned to advocate for themselves as experts in their fields and much more.

Check out the video above for the full conversation.