Healing Her: These Black Women Millennials Are Centering Healing For BIPOC Communities

Burnout and stress are rampant among Black women, especially as we continue to digest trauma imposed on us by news of police brutality, the disproportionate effects of COVID-19 on Black communities, inflation, dating…the list is endless. Now more than ever, the stress is coming to a head and it has to be addressed.

According to the American Psychological Association, Black Americans are 1.5 times more likely than White Americans to report feeling sad most or all the time, and they are 1.6 times more likely to say that things feel like an effort most or all of the time (National Health Interview Survey, 2018). Black women are 1.8 times more likely than Black men to report sadness most or all the time and are 2.4 times more likely than Black men to report feeling hopeless more or all the time.

This is a problem.

Fortunately, there are incredible Black women therapists that are qualified to provide culturally competent care, particularly for young women grappling with the effects of navigating the growing pains of early adulthood. Check them out!

01 Amari Jackson, MA, LCPC From very early in her career, Amari Jackson was dedicated to supporting Black women’s healing journey. After earning her BA in psychology in 2011, she went on to earn several certifications that address holistic mental wellness care including mindfulness, stress identification & management, and intrinsic coaching among others. In 2018, she founded Growing Boundlessly, a wellness collective dedicated to providing a variety of mental wellness services to individuals, couples, and families to promote healing, cultural awareness, and spiritual exploration specifically for BIPOC. Their goal is to help clients cultivate and grow into a BOUNDLESS life, by providing support as you journey through healing with therapeutic practices, self-care management, and wellness offerings. “My passion lies in helping people heal,” she said. “Healing physically, emotionally, and mentally should not be separate processes as human beings are a culmination of all of those things…..In one shell. I have devoted my life to the healing profession and I am passionate about assisting individuals in healing their minds so they can heal their bodies from chronic disease.” 02 Glenna Anderson, LCSW A licensed clinical social Worker, mental health speaker, and personal development coach, Glenna Anderson is a renaissance woman of wellness. In a recent interview , she said believes the key to achieving something amazing is self-awareness. Through that belief, she helps clients identify and track progress of life goals in a practical way. She also created Ms. Glenna’s Little Black Book: The Secret To Starting And Finishing which helps wellness minded individuals manage their day-to-day acts of self-care. 03 Dr. Jessica Clemons Dr. Jessica Clemons, MD or Dr. Jess as she’s fondly known, MD, is a Board-Certified Psychiatrist. She’s recently been recognized by Forbes as a leader in making mental health and wellness a part of the current zeitgeist. A Cornell University and NYU Langone Medical Center trained professional, she says her mission centers on removing the stigma associated with mental illness, particularly in the Black community. She ‘s frequently tapped for appearances on the Breakfast Club, and also led the first live televised therapy session on VH1, “In Session Live: With Dr. Jess.” Her #BeWell conversation series has featured prestigious guests Swizz Beatz, Tobe Nwigwe, June Ambrose, Kerby Jean-Raymond among others. 04 Dr. Joy Bradford, Ph.D. Although she’s not a millennial, Dr. Joy Bradford has cultivated a platform that invites therapists of all ages to easily connect with prospective young clients that need them. The Founder Of Therapy For Black Girls, an online hub that encourages mental health prioritization for Black women. A Licensed Psychologist, Dr. Joy also specializes in individual and couples therapy, which includes a special interest in break and divorce recovery, depression, relationship skills and self-esteem improvements.