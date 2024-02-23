This Black Woman-Owned Professional Network Is Giving $250K To Divine Nine Sororities—This Is How To Apply

Portrait of a happy businesswoman using digital tablet in a board room

An online community dedicated to amplifying professional Black women is pouring into Divine Nine organizations.

The BOSS Network, founded by serial entrepreneur Cameka Smith, has announced the organization is gifting $50,000 each in grants and scholarships in partnership with accounting and ERP software solutions company Sage ($250,000 in total) to the Divine Nine sororities—including Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated; Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated; Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated—the National Pan-Hellenic Council, Incorporated, and the Chicago Urban League.

“As the BOSS Network continues to celebrate its yearlong 15th anniversary, we look forward to continuing to work with the leaders of these incredible Divine Nine sororities and the Chicago Urban League,” Smith shares in a news release. “We know that this investment will provide these organizations with momentum as they further their efforts to benefit our community.”

Smith adds in an announcement video: “As you all may know, minority women make up less than 1% of businesses that get investment funding. Our purpose is to break down those barriers and tackle the issue of lack of access to capital by providing grants for women entrepreneurs and business mentorship through our Boss business university to assist in their entrepreneurial growth. Ladies, this year we are celebrating our 15 year anniversary with the Boss network and it has been my goal over the last 15 years to support women of color in their journey to success.”

Through the initiative, 25 Black women entrepreneurs will have the opportunity to receive capital investment of $10,000. The Invest In Progress grant includes a 12-month program of entrepreneurial mentorship and education focused on removing barriers to business success and guiding women business owners to their full potential.

More information can be found at www.TheBOSSNetwork.org.