New Affordable Housing Is Being Built To Help Keep Black Teachers Stay In The Bay Area

Educators are getting well-deserved financial support thanks to a new partnership.

Real estate development company Riaz Capital and education non-profit Urban Ed Academy joined forces to build new-construction apartments to 10 Black teachers in the Bay Area. The latest complex, Artthaus Six, is located in Oakland’s East Peralta Neighbood steps from Laney College.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Urban Ed Academy on this transformative initiative,” said Riaz Taplin, CEO of Riaz Capital in a news release. “Our goal is to empower Black teachers by providing exceptional housing opportunities. By supporting their well-being, we contribute to their ability to positively impact the lives of students.”

Only 2% of teachers in America are Black men and a recent John Hopkins University study revealed Black are highly positively influenced Black educators.

“Our teachers deserve the opportunity to live near the schools they serve and this partnership helps us make that happen. Riaz Capital has been an amazing partner throughout this process and their commitment to innovative racial equity strategies was clear to us from the start. Black teachers have a real champion in Riaz Capital.” said Randal Seriguchi Jr., Executive Director of Urban Ed Academy.