A New Paid Internship Program For Black Student Athletes Teaches Them How To Buy Commercial Real Estate

It’s never too early to bolster financial literacy—no one recognizes this than the minds behind the Black Student-Athlete Summit (BSAS), a platform designed to help young adults build wealth.

They’ve recently launched Project Destined, a new virtual internship program that will offer Black student-athletes focused training in investing and real estate. Partners include: BGO, Brookfield, Catalyst Housing Group, Dune Real Estate Partners, Jemcor Development Partners, Landspire Group, Marcus & Millichap, Virtu Investments, The Vistria Group, and others.

“It has been three years since Catalyst partnered with UC Davis and Project Destined to launch revolutionary educational programming dedicated to the empowerment of Black student-athletes,” said Jordan Moss, founder and CEO of Catalyst Housing Group per a news release. “The expansion of this platform is a natural evolution of this collective effort and will provide tangible pathways for thousands of Black student-athletes to pursue future careers in commercial real estate. We are incredibly grateful to the academic institutions and financial sponsors who have made this all possible on a national scale and look forward to witnessing the continued diversification of commercial real estate talent pools.”

The paid virtual internship begins June 2023, which pairs the students with executives to evaluate real-time commercial real estate transactions in their community.

Internship participants for this year’s program will include 100 student-athletes from the University of Arizona, University of California Davis, University of California San Diego, University of Cincinnati, Central Michigan University, Georgetown University, University of Missouri, Washington State University, and Western Michigan University.

“We are extremely excited to launch this partnership with Project Destined,” said Leonard Moore, founder of the Black Student-Athlete Summit. “We believe that preparing black student-athletes to become the next generation of commercial real estate professionals will be transformative for the African American community.”